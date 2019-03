BOSTON — If you’re a literary lover and cocktail enthusiast, the new tea lounge at the Boston Public Library may be the perfect stop on your next east coast vacation.

According to WBZ, the new Map Room Tea Lounge at the library in Copley Square now serves tea-infused cocktails. And, they’re all inspired by “literary greatness.”

Drink tea cocktails inside the Boston Public Library (@BPLBoston), starting next week https://t.co/JXoBnAx6sX pic.twitter.com/pMiSjduBNE — Eater Boston (@EaterBoston) March 15, 2019

The lounge boasts beauty and was reportedly designed to be “the people’s palace.”

It’s supposed to be a place to enjoy a drink, bite to eat, a good book and occasionally live music or book readings.

“We kind of took some inspiration from the beautiful maps here, and the exposed brick and the late 1800s architecture. It’s just a fun, different experience people can have. Grab a book, sit here, have a wonderful tea infused cocktail, unwind,” Salvatore DeGeorge, the general manager of The Catered Affair which operates the new cafe, told WBZ.

However, the most eye-catching part of this novel experience is the drink menu. All the beverages were inspired by works of literature. Here’s a few:

Tequila Mockingbird

War and Peace

Catcher in the Rye

All the Jazzmine

The cafe also offers wine, beer, bar bites, cheese boards and desserts, the news outlet reports.

“I’m doing this as kind of a modern day Cheers, if you will,” DeGeorge reportedly said, ““What we hope to see is bringing different cultures and different people together to have really unique spirits and really unique cuisine in a really interesting environment.”

