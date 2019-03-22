× Bonus ski day! You can hit the slopes one last time this season at Boston Mills

PENINSULA, Ohio — It’s spring, but maybe you’re not yet ready to put away those skis.

Now, you can keep them out for at least another couple days.

Boston Mills announced it’s offering a bonus day this Saturday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“You all, our loyal guests, have been nothing short of amazing this season. The mutual passion for this sport is incredible and we want to share ONE LAST DAY on the slopes with you,” Boston Mills wrote on Facebook.

The ski resort will be featuring a $20 snow pass complimented with $20 rental equipment.

**More information, here**