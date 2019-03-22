Are you up for the challenge? How you can earn big bucks binge watching your favorite Marvel flicks
Attention Marvel movie buffs. CableTV.com is challenging your inner Iron Man. Watch all 20 previously released Marvel Movies back-to-back (40+ hours of superhero action) and you can win $1,000 in cash, plus other great prizes.
The contest is tied to the highly anticipated April 26, 2019 release of the Avengers: Endgame.
To enter, fill out their application form here using roughly 200 words to explain why you are the ideal candidate. CableTV.com asks you include your level of Marvel expertise and social media platforms you’re active on (Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, Twitch, etc.).
You have to be at least 18 years old and a US citizen. CableTV.com said on their website they are not only looking for a Marvel fanatic, they also want someone is outgoing on social media and would share their experience by live-tweeting their marathon and tag them (@CableTV #CableTV)
MCU Phase 1
The Incredible Hulk (2008)
Iron Man 2 (2010)
Thor (2011)
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
The Avengers (2012)
MCU Phase 2
Iron Man 3 (2013)
Thor: The Dark World (2013)
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
Ant-Man (2015)
MCU Phase 3
Captain America: Civil War(2016)
Doctor Strange (2016)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2(2017)
Spider-Man: Homecoming(2017)
Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Black Panther (2018)
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
In addition to the cash, you can also win Blu-Ray movies and a Marvel marathon survival kit.