4 children, 2 adults injured in serious Nimishillen Township crash

NIMISHILLEN TOWNSHIP- 4 children and 2 adults are recovering after a serious two-vehicle crash in Nimishillen Township Thursday.

The accident happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 173 and Columbus Road.

According to the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Mazda 3, was traveling westbound on State Route 173 , when a Ford Windstar entered the intersection southbound on Columbus Road. The Mazda hit the van, sending it into a nearby home.

The driver of the van, a 28-year-old Alliance woman and four children she had with her, were injured in the crash. One of the children suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Akron Children’s Hospital.

The driver of the Mazda, a 26-year-old Akron man, was also injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment

Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash. The cause remains under investigation.