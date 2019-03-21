WWE donates $1M to Pittsburgh children’s hospital for one-of-a-kind cancer treatment room

PITTSBURGH — World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. donated $1 million to a Pittsburgh children’s hospital for a one-of-a-kind treatment room, according to KDKA.

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Children’s Hospital following the donation, which was used to establish a family-centered MIBG Therapy Suite (metaiodobenzylguanidine) used to treat neurbolastoma.

This suite is the only of its kind in western Pennsylvania.

WWE Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon and Executive Vice President Paul “Triple H” Levesque who made the donation also established Connor’s Cure in 2014. That fund is dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer through supporting research and has reportedly raised more than $3 million to date.

“This all started when we met Connor Michalek,” McMahon reportedly said. “After Connor lost his fight, Paul and I knew we had to do something and it started right here at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.”

The new suite is equipped with highly sophisticate equipment and provides medical officials with the ability to provide care without needing to transfer the patient out of the room.

According to the news outlet, an adjacent room will also be constructed so family members can provide support to their loved ones during treatment but also be protected from radiation exposure.

“A lot of people said thank you today, I’d ask rather than say thank you, spread the word,” Levesque told KDKA. “What we did was not for thanks it was to get the word out. Everybody has to understand what is needed to make this change. Like the doctors said, we won’t stop until it’s 100% [cured].”

