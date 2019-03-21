× Woman wants driving privileges after crashing car into house, killing mother

ELYRIA, Ohio– The driver who pleaded guilty to crashing her car into an Amherst Township home and killing a woman now wants to drive again.

Adrianna Young, now 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

On July 28, 2015 , Young was texting while driving and lost control of her car on Leavitt Road, investigators said. The car careened across a field and smashed into the Majkuts’ home.

Debra Majkut, 34, was killed when the vehicle landed on top of her and her infant son, Jaxon. Neighbors lifted the car so Jaxon’s 12-year-old brother could pull him to safety.

The 5-month-old baby suffered severe burns on his face from the car’s exhaust system and required multiple surgeries.

Lorain County Common Pleas Judge James Miraldi sentenced Young to 54 months in prison and suspended her driver’s license for the rest of her life. Miraldi granted her early release after about six months behind bars, citing good behavior.

Last week, Young filed a motion to have her driving privileges reinstated, according to court documents. Prosecutors oppose the request.

Continuing coverage of this story here