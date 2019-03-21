Woman charged for handing out pot cookies at St. Patrick’s Day parade in Wisconsin

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman was arrested after handing out laced cookies at a St. Patrick’s Day parade, according to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

Cathleen Krause, 57, has been charged with drug delivery, which authorities say happened at a parade in Wescott, a town about 40 miles northwest of Green Bay.

Krause was “visibly intoxicated,” according to a complaint obtained by WLUK.

A deputy tested the cookies and some gummy candy they found on her, investigators say, and both tested positive for marijuana.

She is due back in court April 1.

