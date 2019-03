WESTLAKE, Ohio — Police have found a 17-year-old girl believed to be missing.

The City of Westlake said Seahun Choi was last seen at Westlake High School around 4 p.m. Thursday.

As of 9:40 p.m. police had located Choi and she has been reunited with her parents.

They thank everyone for their help in finding her.

