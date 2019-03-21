Video: ATV leads trooper on chase on I-480

CLEVELAND-- A driver on an all-terrain vehicle lead the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a chase on Wednesday.

The trooper spotted the four-wheeler on Intestate 480 near West 130th Street at about 3:30 p.m.

Dash camera video shows the ATV driving on the shoulder and in the right lane directly in front of the cruiser. The driver, wearing a brown sweatshirt, looks over his shoulder several times to see if the trooper is still there.

The patrol said the ATV exited the highway at West 150th Street and continued north, but the pursuit was terminated.

The driver was not identified and remains on the loose.

