PARMA, Ohio– There were two more flu-related deaths in Cuyahoga County, bringing the total for this flu season to 11.

The victims were a 66-year-old man from Cleveland and an 86-year-old woman from Broadview Heights, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health said. They passed away between March 10 and March 16.

Flu activity for the county is considered low.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu season can start as early as October and November, and last until May. Flu activity in the United States typically peaks between December and February.

