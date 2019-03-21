Treasurer accused of stealing $410,000 from charity for families of fallen NYPD officers, prosecutors say

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The treasurer of a non profit charity that helps families of NYPD officers killed in the line of duty is now behind bars.

According to a press release, prosecutors said Lorraine Shanley stole more than $410,000 of the charity’s money from 2010 to 2017.

“Lorraine Shanley allegedly capitalized on tragedy and monetized people’s generosity. As alleged, Shanley stole over 20 percent of the donations to a charity whose sole mission is to help the families of NYPD officers killed in the line of duty,” said U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman. Investigators said Shanley spent money from the charity’s bank account and credit card on the following: Wrote at least $45,000 in checks

$29,000 for her grandchild’s private school tuition

$63,000 for legal services and expenses related to criminal charges against her son

$32,000 for personal dental expenses and $25,000 for landscaping on her personal residence

$8,000 in event tickets, including over $1,400 for Barbara Streisand concert tickets. The complaint states that Shanley’s scheme was ultimately discovered after a new volunteer reviewed the charity’s tax returns and records. She is now facing multiple charges including bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.