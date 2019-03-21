LIVE VIDEO: Teen to be sentenced in violent crime spree that included attack on elderly couple

CLEVELAND — A teenager who was charged as an adult in a violent crime spree is set to be sentenced Thursday morning.

Eddie Burns, now 17 years old, was reportedly just 15 when the spree began in Cleveland.

It included the robbery and attack on an elderly couple in Glenville in February of 2018. An 81-year-old man passed away shortly after the attack, but it was determined that was due to natural causes due to a preexisting heart condition.

The teen was also accused in other robberies and a carjacking. Burns pleaded guilty to multiple counts.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at around 8:30 a.m.

**Please note: some of the evidence shown during the sentencing may be graphic.