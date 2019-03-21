Spartan pride is strong as the Richmond Heights High School boys’ basketball team heads to State Final Four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- School spirit was alive and well at Richmond Heights High School on Thursday morning as they celebrated a historic milestone.

The Spartans were celebrating their first-ever boys’ basketball team to make it to the State Final Four in Columbus.

“Right now we are just, as I told my teachers, we are riding the wave,” said Marnisha Brown, Principal of Richmond Heights Middle School and High School.

“It is just real special, nobody ever did it before and we have been working hard, we knew we could do it,” said Spartans guard Curtis Houston.

The day began with a pep-rally in the main gym, which of course was a slam dunk.

The boys’ basketball team finished that pep rally and headed to another one at the elementary school where they were greeted by the future of Richmond Heights High School.

“It has built a bridge between what the past was and what we currently are now,” Brown said.

The 21-6 Richmond Heights Spartans certainly are road tested as they head to Columbus, after all they played a majority of their regular season games away from Richmond Heights High School.

“We want everybody else comfortable, I want my team uncomfortable,” said head coach Quentin Rogers.

The Spartans will face off against 26-1 Convoy Crestview on Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

“They are on the court like us, just like we are on the court with them,” said Spartans guard, Gbolahan Adio. “They put on their jersey and tie their shoes the same way we do.”

You can bet Spartan Pride will be alive and well in Columbus all weekend long.