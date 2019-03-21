× Sheetz holding company-wide hiring event, looking to fill positions in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Sheetz is hosting a company-wide hiring event and is looking for new team members right here in Ohio.

The company is looking to hire 100 employees throughout Ohio and fill more than 2,500 positions company-wide.

Open interviews will be held March 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all Sheetz locations.

Click here to find a location near you.

There are both part-time and full-time positions available. Sheetz offers competitive wages, benefits, on-the-job training and paid time off.

Employment benefits include:

Top 10% of pay in the industry

Medical, dental & vision insurance

401(k) retirement plan

Vacation and personal days

College tuition reimbursement

Employee stock ownership plan

Adoption assistance & more

The company also says that many of its managerial positions are filled from within so there could be room for growth.

Sheetz says their mission is to “meet the needs of customers on the go.” The company proud itself in its commitment to its customers, employees and the communities in which they operate.