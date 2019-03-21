Richland County sheriff warns residents about threatening tax letter that is fake

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio– The Richland County sheriff is warning residents about a tax scam.

According to a press release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, some people are receiving a threatening tax letter that is fake and threatens garnishment of wages and bank accounts, property seizure, federal tax refund offset, and the creation of a property lien if back taxes aren’t paid.

**See the letter, below**

The sheriff’s office says the scammers are using the letters to prey on unsuspecting individuals. The letter claims to be a “Distraint Warrant” for back taxes.

The letters are being sent throughout the country. The example of the letter in this story was sent to someone in South Carolina, but the letters sent to Richland County residents will say Bureau of Tax Enforcement for Richland County in the upper right hand corner of the letter, and refer to the State of Ohio in the body of the letter.