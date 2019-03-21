× Recall alert: Baby cough syrup pulled from shelves because of health concerns

A heads-up for parents. Kingston Pharma, LLC is recalling its 2-fluid ounce bottles of ‘Health Naturals baby cough syrup + mucus’ due to the risk it could be contaminated with Bacillus cereus.

The recalled DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus” bottles were distributed nationwide in Dollar General retail stores.

The 2-fluid ounce bottles of cough syrup are marked with Lot KL180157, with an expiration date of 11/20 at the bottom of the carton. The back of the bottle label reads: UPC Code 8 54954 00250 0.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Bacillus cereus in food products has the potential to cause vomiting and diarrhea.

Although most illnesses are mild, the FDA reports more serious and deadly cases have occurred.

Individuals at risk for more severe forms of illness include infants, young children, and others with weakened immune systems. No illnesses have been reported as of now.

The potential issue was discovered during the audit testing of the product.

Production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased Lot KL180157 of DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus” may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you have questions or concerns, call the company at 1-844-724-7347 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

**More here**