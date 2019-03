PEPPER PIKE-Pepper Pike police are issuing a ‘traffic tip of the day’ to drivers after a recent near-miss during a traffic stop.

The incident was caught on police dash cam. An officer was conducting a traffic stop when a car went around him- narrowly missing the officer.

The police department is reminding drivers to use caution when passing emergency vehicles when their emergency lights are activated.

According to the law, passing vehicles must yield to oncoming traffic.