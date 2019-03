MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Mifflin Township Wednesday night.

Deputies were called to a home on Frontier Trail near Ford Road shortly before 11 p.m.

The victim, Austin Smiley, was found dead from one gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

One person was taken into custody, but has not been charged.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Richland County Coroner’s Office are also involved in the case.