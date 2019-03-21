ODOT closing I-77 between I-480 and I-490 next weekend

Posted 3:48 pm, March 21, 2019, by

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation is closing I-77 north and southbound between I-480 and I-490 next weekend for the demolition of the Harvard avenue bridge.

Courtesy: ODOT

The closure will begin Friday, March 29 at 8 p.m. and last until Monday, April 1 at 5 a.m.

Drivers will be redirected to State Route 176 as an alternate route.

There will be limited local access within the I-77 closure.

Drivers entering I-77N from entrances north of I-480 will be exited at Grant Avenue, whereas those drivers entering I-77S from entrances south of I-490 will be exited at Fleet Avenue.

For more detailed traffic information visit ODOT’s website, here.

