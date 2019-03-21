Next Powerball jackpot climbs to 4th all-time highest

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after nobody matched all the winning numbers in Wednesday night’s $550 million drawing.
The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is $625 million, according to the Powerball website. The cash option of the jackpot will be $380.6 million.
Saturday’s jackpot will be the 4th highest jackpot in Powerball history:
- $1.587 billion Jan. 13, 2016
- $759 million Aug. 23, 2017
- $688 million Oct. 27, 2018
- $625 million Mar. 23, 2019 (estimated jackpot)
- $591 million May 18, 2013
- $588 million Nov. 28, 2012
- $564 million Feb. 11, 2015
- $560 million Jan. 6, 2018
- $550 million Mar. 20, 2019
- $495 million Mar. 16, 2019
Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 10, 14, 50, 53, 63 with a Powerball of 21.
Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.