Next Powerball jackpot climbs to 4th all-time highest

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after nobody matched all the winning numbers in Wednesday night’s $550 million drawing.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is $625 million, according to the Powerball website. The cash option of the jackpot will be $380.6 million.

Saturday’s jackpot will be the 4th highest jackpot in Powerball history:

  1. $1.587 billion Jan. 13, 2016
  2. $759 million Aug. 23, 2017
  3. $688 million Oct. 27, 2018
  4. $625 million Mar. 23, 2019 (estimated jackpot)
  5. $591 million May 18, 2013
  6. $588 million Nov. 28, 2012
  7. $564 million Feb. 11, 2015
  8. $560 million Jan. 6, 2018
  9. $550 million Mar. 20, 2019
  10. $495 million Mar. 16, 2019

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 10, 14, 50, 53, 63 with a Powerball of 21.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

 

