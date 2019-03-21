New clinic offers free health services to all uninsured Cleveland community members

PARMA, Ohio — A new clinic is opening in Cleveland offering free healthcare services to all community members that are uninsured or underinsured.

The Cleveland Ibn Sina Clinic (CISC) will be based in Parma on land donated by the Islamic Center of Cleveland. The clinic will offer three core programs including:

Clinical services in the areas of primary care, mental-behavioral health care and selected medical sub-specialties. Public health promotion and education. Health quality and performance improvement.

CISC is a proud service of 501(c)3 organization Salaam Cleveland. It is also the city’s first sub-specialty free clinic developed by the Muslim community.

CISC will serve anyone in need, regardless of race, gender, religion or ethnicity.

Their mission is to offer healthcare services to all community members in need, especially those who are uninsured or underinsured.

“‘Healthcare is not a privilege for some, it is a fundamental human right,’ is not just a slogan but the very foundation of our mission,” stated Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Medical Director of CISC. “There are far too many people in our communities who do not have the medical coverage they need and are reluctant to seek the medical care that they need. This must change and by joining the ranks of the Ohio Association of Free Clinics, we want to do our part to realize the dream of everyone having the same healthcare services offered to them, as any other human being.”

For more information or to make an appointment, you can contact Muna Jamal at (440) 644-0581 or via email: munajamal@yahoo.com.