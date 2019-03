Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help find missing loved ones and reunite them with their families.

Jay Lewis, 31, has been missing since January 6. He was last seen getting into a white van with tinted windows in Cleveland.

He was wearing black pants and his chef shirt from work.

Jay is 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

If you know anything about his whereabouts please call Detective Van Buren at 216-621-1234.

**More missing cases here**