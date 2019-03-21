Men find ‘magic fridge’ full of ice cold beer in flooded Nebraska field

NEBRASKA — Two men who were cleaning up following severe flooding in Nebraska found what’s being called a “magic fridge” full of beer in a flooded field.
According to FOX News, Gayland Stouffer and Kyle Simpson were seeing just how much damage was done to Simpson’s property on Sunday when Stouffer spotted the mini-fridge. It was in a field that had been flooded.
They discovered the fridge was full of both Bud Light and Busch Light, and it was ice cold. The men cracked open a couple of cold ones and took photos which their friend later posted to Facebook.
The Facebook post also reportedly led to the discovery of the rightful owner of the fridge.
