Men find ‘magic fridge’ full of ice cold beer in flooded Nebraska field

NEBRASKA — Two men who were cleaning up following severe flooding in Nebraska found what’s being called a “magic fridge” full of beer in a flooded field.

According to FOX News, Gayland Stouffer and Kyle Simpson were seeing just how much damage was done to Simpson’s property on Sunday when Stouffer spotted the mini-fridge. It was in a field that had been flooded.

They discovered the fridge was full of both Bud Light and Busch Light, and it was ice cold. The men cracked open a couple of cold ones and took photos which their friend later posted to Facebook.

For those of you that don't know, our state of #Nebraska is going through record flooding. Sometimes though, the world sends you a break. These guys went to their #DuckCamp and found a fully-stocked #BeerFridge. #NebraskaStrong #Flood2019 pic.twitter.com/t8FvdqVQ3g — Fat Boy Wild Game (@gameseasonings) March 19, 2019

The Facebook post also reportedly led to the discovery of the rightful owner of the fridge.

