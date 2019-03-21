Medina County Sheriff asks for help tracking down suspect who vandalized military monument

MEDINA- The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person responsible for damaging a military monument.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the community park in York Township for a report of vandalism.

When they arrived a large military monument along with the brick pavers around the monument were knocked over.

If you have any information about the person responsible you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 330-725-6631.