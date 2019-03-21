× Man sentenced for crash that killed woman riding scooter in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND– A man will spend eight years in prison for the crash that killed a woman riding a scooter in downtown Cleveland.

Scott McHugh, 20, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and driving while under the influence. The judge also suspended his driver’s license for the rest of his life.

Police said McHugh was speeding near the intersection of East 9th Street and St. Clair Avenue on Aug. 18. He hit the back of the scooter with his car, which sent the 21-year-old victim onto the road. Jenasia Summers died at the hospital from her injuries.

McHugh was unresponsive in the driver’s seat. Police reports said he admitted he did heroin before the accident and told investigators he’s been using opioids since he was 15 years old.

Defense attorney Henry Hilow said his client apologized and told the court he deserves every day of his sentence. McHugh wanted to plead guilty during his first appearance months ago, Hilow said.

Continuing coverage of this story here