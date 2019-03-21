Lorain County Public Health to hold no-cost health screenings

ELYRIA, Ohio– Lorain County Public Health will hold no-cost screenings during Minority Health Month.

Nurses will be available to answer questions on April 12 at the Elyria YMCA from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and on April 23 at We Care We Share Ministries from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those in attendance can have blood drawn for cholesterol, blood glucose and other tests.

“Blood pressure readings and blood test results are important ways to check on your health,” said David Covell, RS, MPH, health commissioner at LCPH. “Both screenings can help you make a plan to prevent or manage chronic diseases.”

The events are intended for people without access to regular health screenings. They are open to the public, and no medical insurance or proof of residency is needed.

Space is limited. Call 440-322-6367 to pre-register.