Inmate accused of attacking police officer faces additional charges after biting corrections officer, Solon police say

SOLON, Ohio -- A Solon man accused of attacking a police officer is now facing additional charges for allegedly biting a corrections officer.

The latest incident happened at the Solon City Jail on Sunday.

Police say 28-year-old Robert Gullia bit the officer in the hand after first trying to hit him with a fire extinguisher.

Back on March 14, Gullia allegedly swung a golf club at an officer and punched another in the eye during a domestic violence call.

He faces a long list of charges, including felonious assault.