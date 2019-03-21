Inmate accused of attacking police officer faces additional charges after biting corrections officer, Solon police say

SOLON, Ohio -- A Solon man accused of attacking a police officer is now facing additional charges for allegedly biting a corrections officer.
The latest incident happened at the Solon City Jail on Sunday.
Police say 28-year-old Robert Gullia bit the officer in the hand after first trying to hit him with a fire extinguisher.
Back on March 14, Gullia allegedly swung a golf club at an officer and punched another in the eye during a domestic violence call.
He faces a long list of charges, including felonious assault.
