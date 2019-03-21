Inmate accused of attacking police officer faces additional charges after biting corrections officer, Solon police say

Posted 10:28 pm, March 21, 2019, by

Robert Guilla (Courtesy: Solon Police Dept.)

SOLON, Ohio -- A Solon man accused of attacking a police officer is now facing additional charges for allegedly biting a corrections officer.

The latest incident happened at the Solon City Jail on Sunday.

Police say 28-year-old Robert Gullia bit the officer in the hand after first trying to hit him with a fire extinguisher.

Back on March 14, Gullia allegedly swung a golf club at an officer and punched another in the eye during a domestic violence call.

He faces a long list of charges, including felonious assault.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.