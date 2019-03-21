I-TEAM VIDEO: Officer flashes badge and attitude during traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained exclusive video showing what happened when Cleveland officers pulled over a police supervisor in a traffic stop, which has led to an internal investigation.

The sergeant flashed his badge and an attitude.

Cleveland police body camera video shows officers pulling over a car at East 131 Street and Ferris Avenue.

You see a rookie officer approach the driver and he immediately starts to send the driver on his way. But, a training officer watching from the other side of the car is tapping on the passenger side window.

The driver said, "Get off my damn window. Don't knock on my damn window." And he adds, "He just told me I could go. You're knocking on the window."

When the officer at the window asked to see a driver’s license, the driver shows his badge. He works as a sergeant.

Yet when he’s asked for his name, his response is, "Can I go?”

Cleveland police identified that driver for the I-TEAM as Sergeant Dennis Ivey. He's assigned to the first district on the city's west side and the chief's office says what happened in the traffic stop is now the focus of an internal investigation.

The sergeant finally gave his last name, but the showdown didn’t end. The sergeant then demanded the badge number of the officer who’d questioned him.

The sergeant even got out of his car to demand the officer’s badge number when it appeared the encounter was over.

He finally drove off without a ticket. But the police department has the incident now under review.

We left messages for the sergeant. We did not get a return phone call.