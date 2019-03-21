Human legs found in Columbus identified two years later

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Human legs found in Columbus two years ago  have now been identified.

The victim was wearing these boots. (Photo courtesy: Columbus police)

A Local Waste Services worker found the two legs in the trash on South Columbus Airport Road on March 28, 2017.

On Thursday, Columbus police said investigators matched DNA from a missing person’s case to ID the victim as 22-year-old Candice A. Taylor.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. The motive is unknown. Police said they do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or email sglasure@columbuspolice.org. You can also contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

