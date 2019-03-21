Human legs found in Columbus identified two years later

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Human legs found in Columbus two years ago have now been identified.

A Local Waste Services worker found the two legs in the trash on South Columbus Airport Road on March 28, 2017.

On Thursday, Columbus police said investigators matched DNA from a missing person’s case to ID the victim as 22-year-old Candice A. Taylor.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. The motive is unknown. Police said they do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or email sglasure@columbuspolice.org. You can also contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.