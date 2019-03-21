Hill’s Pet Nutrition expands dog food recall over elevated vitamin D levels

TOPEKA, Kan. — A popular dog food company is issuing a voluntary recall of canned food products due to elevated levels of Vitamin D.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition says the canned food was distributed to retail stores and veterinarian clinics throughout the United States.

The company says the recall only affects select Hill’s Science Diet and Prescription Diet canned dog food products.

Their dry food products, cat food and treats have not been recalled.

The company says Vitamin D is a nutrient that dogs need, but too much can cause health problems. Dogs exposed to high levels of vitamin D in their diets can experience weight loss, more frequent urination, loss of appetite and other issues. In some extreme cases it can lead to life threatening problems.

Pet parents should contact their veterinarian if their dog is showing any of these symptoms.

Here’s a full list of products affected by the recall:

