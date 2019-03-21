GM says it has received inquiries from ‘interested parties’ related to Lordstown plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORDSTOWN, Ohio -- General Motors on Thursday confirmed to FOX 8 News that it has received inquiries from "interested parties" related to the Lordstown complex and the Chevrolet Cruze.

In a statement, GM said, "We would consider any that are truly viable business opportunities. To be clear, under the terms of the UAW-GM National Agreement, the ultimate future of the unallocated plants will be resolved between GM and the UAW. We remain open to talking with all affected stakeholders, but our main focus remains on our employees and offering them jobs in our plants where we have growth opportunities. We have now placed over 1,000 employees from our unallocated plants to other GM locations, and we have opportunities available for virtually all impacted employees."

The last Cruze rolled off the line at the Lordstown plant on March 6.

About 1,700 hourly positions at the Trumbull County facility will be eliminated as part of the company's major restructuring plan, which was announced last year. GM said nearly 950 workers from Lordstown and Detroit have accepted jobs at the company's other facilities.

GM said the Lordstown plant will be placed in a "state of readiness." It will be fully maintained so that operations could resume.

President Trump has been calling for action in Lordstown, tweeting that he wants " jobs to stay in the U.S.A. and want Lordstown (Ohio), in one of the best economies in our history, opened or sold to a company who will open it up fast! " The President also mentioned the plant while visiting Lima, Ohio, on Wednesday.

