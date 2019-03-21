Girl’s ‘Little Mermaid’ hairstyle wins ‘Crazy Hair Day’ at school

TEXAS — It’s a hairstyle that any fan of the “The Little Mermaid” would absolutely love.

A Texas mother’s hairdo idea scored her daughter top prize at school for “Crazy Hair Day.” She made her little girl’s hair look like a mermaid!

The pre-kindergarten student, who is reportedly named Atlantis, went viral after her sister, who is named Ariel, tweeted out photos of the ‘do.

Ariel wrote, “my sister had crazy hair day at school today and my mom was not playing games and really wanted her to win😂”

my sister had crazy hair day at school today and my mom was not playing games and really wanted her to win 😂 pic.twitter.com/owo78whIWI — ariel (@aireuhl_) March 19, 2019

As of Thursday morning, the tweet had over 620k likes.

Ariel explained that both she and her baby sister have grown up loving mermaids, thanks to their parents.