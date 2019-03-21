‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke launches new charity after revealing she survived 2 brain aneurysms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLAND -- Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke, announced the launch of her new charity after surviving two brain aneurysms.

Clarke, who plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen, also known as Khaleesi, on the show made the announcement on Instagram Thursday.

Her new charity, Same You, focuses on providing resources to the millions of people worldwide who have suffered brain injuries or strokes and need access to neurorehabilitation.

Clarke wrote an article in the New Yorker sharing her story.

She had just finished filming the first season of GOT back in 2011 when she had her first life-threatening stroke. Clarke shares how she was working with a personal trainer when she became violently ill, was taken to the emergency room and diagnosed with a subarachnoid hemorrhage.

After surgery she spent weeks in the ICU before returning to her life and working on season two of GOT.

In 2013, she underwent another surgery after a growth on the other side of her brain had doubled in size.

Since her second surgery, Clarke said she has "healed beyond [her] most unreasonable hopes" and is now at 100%.

So, in addition to her work as an actress, Clarke decided to create Same You. She developed the charity with partners in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

Ultimately, though, Clarke says she's hoping for change.

"I want to break the silence on brain injury," she wrote in her article.

She also said on Instagram she'd like to hear stories from others impacted by brain injury.

"Same You is full to bursting with love, brain power and the help of amazing people with amazing stories," Clarke wrote, "[The New Yorker] published my story, now I’d like to hear yours!"

You can learn more about Same You by visiting the organization's website, here.

