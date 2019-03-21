CLEVELAND, Oh -- Skerryvore is an 8-piece band from Scotland currently touring around the Unites States to promote their 7th album. The band's fusion of rock, pop and traditional Scottish music has made them an international sensation. It was a thrill to have this talented group in the Fox 8 studio. Click here to learn more about the band Skerryvore.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Skerryvore
