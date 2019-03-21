WATCH LIVE WEATHER CONDITIONS: Fog moving in Thursday followed by spring snow Friday morning

Posted 3:16 pm, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:19PM, March 21, 2019

CLEVELAND — Fog is moving in off Lake Erie Thursday afternoon.

A special weather statement has been issued for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties.

Fog may be dense in some areas with visibility of a quarter mile or less, especially closer to the lakeshore. Motorists traveling in and around the Cleveland area, especially on I-90 or Route 2, should be prepared for varying conditions and should slow down as they encounter fog.

***More warnings and alerts, here***

Meanwhile, we’re one alarm clock away from the weekend and spring snow is on the way!  Light snow will arrive during the pre-dawn hours of your Friday morning and continue sporadically throughout the daylight hours. A general coating to 1″ of snow is expected.

Future radar from late today through Friday showing snow showers:

Long range outlook for the remainder of March/first 7-10 days of April:

Our weather team still thinks we will see two chances of 60+.  The first chance is Sunday.  The second chance is at the tail-end of next week before temperatures trend cooler to start April.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.