× Deadline nears to appeal property values in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND– Cuyahoga County homeowners wanting to protest their property values for the 2018 tax year have until April 1 at 4:30 p.m. to file their complaint.

In August, thousands of property owners received notice of shocking new values. In some case, property values doubled or tripled. One man told FOX 8 News he feared a massive tax increase after the value of his home on Edgewater Drive increased more than 150 percent.

Over the next few months, more than 21,000 residents won their challenges.

You can obtain a complaint form through the following:

File online through our website: http://bor.cuyahogacounty.us. Choose the Complaint Forms & Appeals Form Tab. You can file your Complaint Form online using a valid email address, which bypasses the requirement for a notary.

Print out a hard copy of the Complaint Form which requires you to have the Form notarized. Or cut out and use the sample Complaint Form below.

Contact our office so we can mail you a Complaint Form.

Pick up a Complaint Form directly from the Board of Revision Office located at 2079 East Ninth St. Second Floor, Cleveland Ohio 44115.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Revision Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More information here or by calling 216-443-7195.

Continuing coverage of this story here