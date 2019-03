Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Be sure to grab your umbrella before heading out today. Rain showers continue to linger over Northeast Ohio and will be sticking around through late morning.

Later today, the winds will start to shift, breaking up the showers and bringing cloudy conditions.

We will see temps around 46 degrees by this afternoon.

Looking ahead to Friday, snow makes a return to the area early in the morning. Some light accumulation is expected.

