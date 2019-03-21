Cold front, snow showers to start your Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It’s not unusual in Ohio to see accumulating snow in March, even late March. As the third cold front comes through early Friday morning, look for numerous snow showers to begin developing.

It would not be a surprise to see local accumulations of 1-2″ wherever snow showers persist into Friday night.

The FOX 8 weather team still thinks we will see two chances of 60+. The first chance is Sunday. The second chance is at the tail-end of next week before temperatures trend cooler to start April.

