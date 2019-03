Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 continues to recognize and salute individuals and groups doing great things in the city.

Today we salute, Team RWB, as one of Cleveland's Own.

RWB is short for red, white, and blue. The group's mission is to enrich the lives of veterans through physical and social activity.

The Cleveland chapter hosts a number of runs, walks, and events to bring veterans together.

