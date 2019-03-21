Cleveland police searching for woman accused of robbing man she met on dating website

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a man she met on a dating website.

According to detectives, it happened at an apartment building in the 1300 block of West Boulevard on March 14.

The suspect had arranged to meet the victim there.

Once he arrived, detectives say she and another man robbed him at gunpoint.

The victim was able to find photos of the woman through another online ad he had seen in the past and give them to police.

It appears she had made a fake profile for this specific encounter.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2509 and ask for Detective Volk.