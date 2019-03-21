Canton City Schools, ex-teacher to pay $275,000 for slamming student to floor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio-- The Canton City School District and a former teacher will pay a student's family $275,000 for a December 2017 incident that was caught on video.

The recording showed McKinley High School teacher Kenneth Weatherbee slamming the 14-year-old student to the floor. The boy has special needs, according to his family.

The student's family filed a lawsuit in federal court against Canton City Schools and Weatherbee, who lost his job as a result. A settlement was approved last month and the case closed earlier this week.

“This is a positive and substantial settlement for the family. More importantly, it assures continued training for the school staff so that this ugly incident will not happen to any other children in this district. We are pleased with this outcome," said Edward Gilbert, the attorney representing the student and his family.

Part of the settlement required the former teacher to apologize for his actions.

"I hereby sincerely apologize for any injury my actions may have caused to (the student) or his family. It was never my intention to cause any harm to (the student) or his family," Weatherbee wrote in a letter late last year.

The district will also provide additional training for teachers. Superintendent Adrian Allison said the following in a statement from December:

"Canton City School District is committed to providing a safe environment for all students. The district hereby reaffirms its commitment to providing crisis prevention training to the district's necessary staff and administrators utilizing the CPI program or a comparable model. Further, every semester, through the 2029-2030 school years, the district will disseminate information reviewing non-violent crisis prevention and intervention protocols to intervention specialists. The intervention specialists will be required to review the information in a timely manner and the district will hold staff members accountable for the review and implementation of this information.