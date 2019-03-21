× Can you crack the case? Giant, outdoor ‘Clue’ game coming to downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — It was Miss Scarlet with a candlestick in downtown Cleveland. Yes, you read that right, “Clue” is coming to Cleveland.

CluedUpp, a giant outdoor version of the board game Clue, is holding an event in Cleveland on May 25.

The game, titled “Sneaky Finders,” is set in the fictional town of Millingham. You and your team of detectives will be tasked with “cracking the case” as you walk the Cleveland streets, track down witnesses and eliminate suspects.

To play you need to buy tickets on CluedUpp’s website, here, and form a team of 2 to 6 people. During the game you’ll also need access to a smartphone.

CluedUpp says, although it’s not required, dressing up in 1920s apparel is highly recommended.

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories:

Fastest team

Best fancy dress (Sneaky Finders / 1920’s inspired)

Best team picture

Best team name

Best little detective (kids prize)

Best K-9 detective (dogs prize)

The giant detective adventure starts between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and wraps up by 5 p.m.

Tickets are $46 per team. You only need to purchase one ticket per team of six adults. Children under 16 can play as extra team members for free.

CluedUpp says to “please note that the game is not designed to be played or solved by children on their own.”

For more information, click here.