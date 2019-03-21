Akron hit-and-run suspect to appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio --The suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident in Akron is expected to be in court this morning.

The accident happened March 3 just after 7 a.m. on Merriman Road in Akron.

56-year-old Monte V. Porter III, of Bath, is accused of driving left of the center, striking a curb, a tree, and then hitting an elderly man who was getting his morning paper.

73-year-old Ernest Liska was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital where he later died.

Porter was arrested Wednesday at his residence for vehicular homicide, felony hit skip, failure to control, and driving under suspension.

He is currently being held in Akron City Jail.