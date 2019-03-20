Woodstock 50: Black Keys, Jay-Z and The Killers



WATKINS GLEN, New York — Jay-Z, Dead & Company and the Killers will headline one of the 50th anniversary shows commemorating the groundbreaking Woodstock festival this summer.

Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang says Miley Cyrus, Santana, Imagine Dragons, Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters, the Black Keys and Chance the Rapper will also perform at the Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair, which will take place Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York.

The site is about 115 miles northwest of the original site. The event is separate from an anniversary concert planned at the site of the original festival in 1969.

