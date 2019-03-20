Woman spots ‘one-in-a-million’ yellow cardinal in her backyard

MOBILE COUNTY, Alabama – An Alabama woman got pictures of a “one in a million” yellow cardinal in her backyard.

Karem Maldonado told WKRG that she is an avid gardener and bird watcher, with nine feeders in her yard.

She’s named him “Mr. Sunshine.”

Maldonado posted the pictures online and says she has received comments from people across the country who have been searching for years to find one.

Auburn University ornithologist, Dr. Geoffrey Hill, said the yellow cardinal has a rare genetic mutation where the DNA has stopped production of red pigment.

