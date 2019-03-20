Woman dies in Cuyahoga Falls motorcycle crash

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Police in Cuyahoga Falls are investigating a deadly vehicle crash.

Police and fire responded to the intersection of State Rd. and Highbridge Rd at 3:31 p.m. March 19.

The accident involved an SUV and a motorcycle, according to a press release.

Police say the motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital.

The female passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene, according to police.

Police say the driver of the SUV was not injured.

None of the persons involved is being identified at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department, the Summit County Metro Crash Team and the Summit County Medical Examiner.