Winning numbers for $550M Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

The jackpot is $550 million. It’s the 8th largest Powerball prize in history.

The lump sum option is $335 million before taxes.

The drawing was held Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m.

The winning numbers are 10, 53, 50, 63, 14 and 21 for the Powerball.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

But about 1 in 25 tickets sold are winners.

You have to match all 6 to win the jackpot, but you can also win by matching three, four or five numbers.