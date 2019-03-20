Winning numbers for $550M Powerball jackpot

Posted 11:01 pm, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:05PM, March 20, 2019

(Photo Credit: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

The jackpot is $550 million. It’s the 8th largest Powerball prize in history.

The lump sum option is $335 million before taxes.

The drawing was held Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m.

The winning numbers are 10, 53, 50, 63, 14 and 21 for the Powerball.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

But about 1 in 25 tickets sold are winners.

You have to match all 6 to win the jackpot, but you can also win by matching three, four or five numbers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.