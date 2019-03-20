Washington state officer shot and killed while pursuing driver



KITTITAS COUNTY, Washington – A Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and killed and another officer was injured after a driver they were pursuing got out of the car and began shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy and Kittitas police officer attempted to stop a vehicle they had received a complaint about Tuesday night, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The vehicle failed to stop, which resulted in a pursuit, authorities said.

When the vehicle stopped, the suspect got out of the car and exchanged gunfire with the deputy and police officer. The deputy was fatally wounded and was later pronounced dead at Kittitas Valley Hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The police officer also suffered a gunshot wound and has been transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the sheriff’s office said.

Kittitas is about two hours southeast of Seattle.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the officers.

The suspect was also shot and is being treated at Kittitas Valley Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.