× Suspects in Golden Corral fight enter not guilty pleas

BROOKLYN, Ohio — Two people charged in the massive fight at the Golden Corral in Brooklyn earlier this month have entered not guilty pleas.

Jeremey J. Garner, 27, and Ervin Kennedy, 30, were in court Wednesday afternoon facing first-degree misdemeanor charges of rioting.

On March 5, officers were called to the restaurant on Brookpark Road for a report of 20 people fighting. Police said they arrived to find two groups of people yelling at each other and the place in disarray.

According to Brooklyn police, the fight was prompted by an altercation in February between the two groups.

Witnesses said tables and chairs were overturned, while police said used mops as weapons.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut. Another was treated for respiratory problems at the scene.

Wednesday, Parma Municipal Court said that Garner and Kennedy entered not guilty pleas.

Both of their pretrials are set for April 1.

