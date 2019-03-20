Spring showers to start off your Thursday

Posted 10:21 pm, March 20, 2019, by

CLEVELAND -- Spring arrived officially at 5:58 PM Wednesday evening.

Wednesday will be the warmest work/school days of this week.  Highs were in the lower 50s.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hourly Forecast:

We’re tracking spring showers this evening which will linger into mid-late afternoon Thursday.  There are chance of light snow much of Friday as well. Overall, these systems are not significant.

Long range outlook for the remainder of March/first 7-10 days of April:

I still think we will see two chances of nearing 60.  First chance is Sunday.  The second chance is at the tail-end of next week before temperatures trend cooler to start April.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.