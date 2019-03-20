Spring showers to start off your Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Spring arrived officially at 5:58 PM Wednesday evening.

Wednesday will be the warmest work/school days of this week. Highs were in the lower 50s.

We’re tracking spring showers this evening which will linger into mid-late afternoon Thursday. There are chance of light snow much of Friday as well. Overall, these systems are not significant.

Long range outlook for the remainder of March/first 7-10 days of April:

I still think we will see two chances of nearing 60. First chance is Sunday. The second chance is at the tail-end of next week before temperatures trend cooler to start April.

